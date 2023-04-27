Shortage of 112 types of drugs in govt hospitals  Minister

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that currently there is a shortage of 112 types of drugs used in government hospitals.

Speaking in the parliament today (27), the Minister claimed that earlier there was a shortage of 150 out of 1,347 types of drugs used in government hospitals at present.

“The government spends Rs. 50 billion annually to import medicines needed by Sri Lanka, which is a figure of 13.6 million US dollars.”

“In addition to this, the Ministry of Finance has allocated additional Rs. 40 million as a budget cut of 1%, in consideration to a request of the Cabinet”, he added.