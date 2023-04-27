Experts committee to propose measures to strengthen principal service

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has appointed a committee in order to formally examine the existing service problems and shortcomings in the Sri Lanka Principal Service and provide prompt solution reports.

Issuing a special statement, the Ministry of Education mentions that the committee consisting of five experts in the fields of education and administration, including Prof. Gunapala Nanayakkara, the Advisor to the Ministry of Education, has already commenced its work.

The committee has obtained suggestions from all the principal’s associations and has granted more time until May 09, to present more important facts, if any.

Furthermore, arrangements have been made to hold interviews with trade unions and organizations from May 15, and it is also intended to inquire from experts in the field of education and to visit the provincial and zonal educational offices and also certain schools to find out the current status of the principal’s role.

Minister Premajayantha has directed the committee to suggest related measures in order to strengthen the principal’s service by applying the proposed education reforms.

Accordingly, the relevant committee report will be handed over to the ministry within the next two months.