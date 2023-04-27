10-hour water cut in several areas on Saturday

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas including Kolonnawa Municipality and Rajagiriya from 11.00 a.m. on Saturday (April 29), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Kolonnawa Municipality, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Ethul Kotte, Nawala, Koswatta and also the water supply line extending along with the main road from Koswatta and Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University and all connected byroads, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 11.00 a.m. to 09.00 p.m. on Saturday.

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work on the main panel of the Kolonnawa Pumping Station.