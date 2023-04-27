10-hour water cut in several areas on Saturday

10-hour water cut in several areas on Saturday

April 27, 2023   03:33 pm

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas including Kolonnawa Municipality and Rajagiriya from 11.00 a.m. on Saturday (April 29), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Kolonnawa Municipality, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Ethul Kotte, Nawala, Koswatta and also the water supply line extending along with the main road from Koswatta and Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University and all connected byroads, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 11.00 a.m. to 09.00 p.m. on Saturday.

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work on the main panel of the Kolonnawa Pumping Station.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan govt hits out at blacklisting of Wasantha Karannagoda by US

Sri Lankan govt hits out at blacklisting of Wasantha Karannagoda by US

Sri Lankan govt hits out at blacklisting of Wasantha Karannagoda by US

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.27

Derana organizes media workshop for schoolchildren in Ratnapura

Derana organizes media workshop for schoolchildren in Ratnapura

MT New Diamond fire: Heated parliamentary debate on allowing tanker leave

MT New Diamond fire: Heated parliamentary debate on allowing tanker leave

Gazette issued increasing toll fees for all expressways

Gazette issued increasing toll fees for all expressways

President's message to banks not ready for domestic debt restructuring (English)

President's message to banks not ready for domestic debt restructuring (English)

Original file related to transfer of 3 elephants from Wildlife Dept's custody misplaced, court told (English)

Original file related to transfer of 3 elephants from Wildlife Dept's custody misplaced, court told (English)

JICA to provide Rs 1.3 bn in project support for management of clinical waste in Sri Lanka (English)

JICA to provide Rs 1.3 bn in project support for management of clinical waste in Sri Lanka (English)