Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases its Annual Report for 2022

April 27, 2023   03:46 pm

The Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for the Year 2022 was presented today (27) to the President and Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Ranil Wickremesinghe by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. P Nandalal Weerasinghe.

The seventy third Annual Report of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka was presented to the President in terms of Section 35 of the Monetary Law Act No. 58 of 1949.

Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Mr Mahinda Siriwardana, Director of the Economic Research Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. P.K.G. Harishchandra, Additional Directors of Economic Research Dr. Mrs. S. Jegajeevan and Dr. L. R. C. Pathberiya also participated in this event.

Presented as the 73rd Annual Report of the CBSL, this report consists of four main parts.

Accordingly, the first part consists of 08 chapters and 30 sub-chapters explaining the state of the economic affairs of the year, while the second part consists of a collection of gazettes and circulars related to various policy measures taken by the Government and the CBSL. 

The third part of this report explains the departments of the CBSL and their related roles and the fourth part includes a list of laws and ordinances related to the banking system connected to the Government and the CBSL.

In accordance with Section 35 of the Monetary Law Act, the Monetary Board of the CBSL is required to produce an annual report on the economic conditions and the policies taken for that year and submit it to the Minister of Finance within four months after the end of the relevant year.

The 2022 annual report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka can be accessed through the link below. 

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/publications/economic-and-financial-reports/annual-reports

 

Click to read a summary of the performance of the Sri Lankan economy in 2022 as reflected in the Annual Report... 

 

