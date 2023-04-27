Liquor shops closed for three days next week

Liquor shops closed for three days next week

April 27, 2023   04:58 pm

The Department of Excise says that all wine stores and liquor sales outlets across the island will remain closed for three days next week, in view of the Vesak festival.

Accordingly, the department has ordered the closure of all licensed liquor outlets or retail outlets island-wide for retail sales on May 04, 05 and 06.

Furthermore, all Excise officers in the country have been instructed to strictly enforce the law in the event of any excise-licensed premises that do not close their licensed premises on those days or violate the licensing conditions, according to the Excise Department.

