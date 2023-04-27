Kanchana discusses wide range of topics with ADB country director

April 27, 2023   09:04 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the energy experts on Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker said the ongoing power sector reforms, regulating power sector, renewable energy integration, tariffs, policy loans for the sector for infrastructure development and renewable energy development were taken up for discussion at the meeting.

Wijesekera thanked the ADB for the financial assistance extended for CEB reforms and policy loans committed for the sector over the next four years.

