President inspects locally-made CATVs for countering illegal activities along coastal areas

The Sri Lanka Navy Marine Corps presented three locally-manufactured special Combat All-Terrain Vehicles (CATVs) to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (April 27).

The CATVs were produced locally by Ideal Motor Company and are a part of the new concept of the Sri Lanka Navy Marine Corps to combat illegal activities, terrorist activities, and various smuggling activities along the coast of Sri Lanka.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the CATVs would be used to combat various illegal activities and drug trafficking in Colombo and Mannar areas in the future.

The CATVs are currently under the custody of the Sri Lanka Navy, and their operation was demonstrated for the President during the presentation.

The event was attended by Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff; Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera; Rear Admiral Pradeep Ratnayake, Navy Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations; Commodore Sanath Pitigala, Director of the Marine Corps; and other senior officers. The Chairman of Ideal Motors Ceylon Private Ltd. Naleen J. Welgama and several others were also in attendance.