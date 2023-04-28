Death toll from brutal murders in Delft climbs to six

The death toll from the recent quintuple murder reported on the Delft Island climbed to six, as the critically wounded elderly woman who was receiving treatment at the hospital, succumbed to injuries.

Five elderly persons – two men and three women – were found hacked to death inside a house in Maveli area on the Delft Island in Jaffna in the early hours of April 22.

A 100-year-old woman who was found with serious cut wounds was rushed to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

She was pronounced dead on Thursday. The deceased was a resident of Rasavin Thottam Road in Delft.

The main suspect of this quintuple murder was arrested hours after the murder. The 51-year-old was found at a house in Punkudutivu area while in possession of three gold necklaces, two pairs of gold bangles, eight rings, one pair of earrings, a gold pendant and two mobile phones

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had returned to Sri Lanka after living in Germany for about 20 years.