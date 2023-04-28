Urgent water cut in several areas due to pipeline breakdown

April 28, 2023   11:34 am

The water supply to several areas in Colombo and suburbs is interrupted due to a breakdown of a transmission pipeline from Ambatale Water Treatment Plant.

Thereby, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas, Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa urban council areas as well as Colombo 04, 05, 07 and 08 will be affected by the water cut.

According to the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB), the water cut is expected to last until 9.00 p.m. today.

