Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry will leave for Incheon, South Korea to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The event is scheduled to be held from 02 - 05 May 2023.

Sabry will represent President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Annual Meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors.

The Annual Meeting is a high-level event attended by around 3,000-4,000 participants, including Ministers of Finance, Governors of Central Banks, Senior Officials of the major global banks, companies and media.

The Foreign Minister will deliver a statement at the Governor’s Business Session on 04 May 2023 among other interventions during the period.

Sabry is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with the counterparts of a number of other countries on the sidelines of the event, to discuss Sri Lanka’s ongoing engagements for economic revival.

The Director General of the Department of External Resources Ajith Abeysekera will accompany the Foreign Minister on the visit.