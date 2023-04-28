22 nabbed for illegal fishing in Eastern waters

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 22 persons for engaging in light-coarse fishing and night diving, during two search operations conducted off Nayaru, Mullaitivu and around Kinniya Bridge last evening (27 April).

Along with the suspects, eight dinghies, diving gear and fishing equipment were also taken into naval custody.

Eight persons were apprehended in an operation carried out by a group of Rapid Action Boat Squadron personnel of Naval Detachment Nayaru, belonging to SLNS Gotabaya, in the Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with the Office of Fisheries Inspector in Mullaitivu.

Three dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear for practicing light-coarse fishing was also seized in the naval operation.

Meanwhile, SLNS Gokanna and SLNS Parakumba in the Eastern Naval Command with the Office of Assistant Directorate of Fisheries Trincomalee carried out a search operation in the lagoon surrounding the Kinniya Bridge and held 14 persons for engaging in night diving.

The Navy also seized five dinghies and diving gear used for this illegal act.

The suspects held in these operations are residents of Negombo, Mullaitivu, Kinniya and China Bay, from 29 to 56 years of age, and are due to be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Mullaitivu and Trincomalee for onward legal action.