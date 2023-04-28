Minister discusses progress of 2030 Renewable Energy roadmap

April 28, 2023   03:32 pm

The progress on the on 2030 roadmap and policy for renewable energy has been discussed, at length, between the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and the State Minister of Power, along with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Power and Energy.

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera revealed that the progress on the ongoing projects pertaining to renewable energy, projects on policy loans and grants, setting up an efficient and transparent approval process, power purchasing tariffs and agreements, making legal provisions for renewable energy in the new Electricity Act and issues related to the industry were discussed in Parliament yesterday (27 April).

The discussion comes against a backdrop in which agreements are being discussed with several foreign fuel companies expected to enter the local market.

Accordingly, officials the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the CEB Reforms Committee and the Sustainable Energy Authority were also present at the aforementioned discussion.

