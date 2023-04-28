Case against Shashi Weerawansa to be heard on 02 May

The ongoing case against Shashi Weerawansa, wife of MP Wimal Weerawansa, has been adjourned until 02 May, as per an order issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (28 April).

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis when the case against Shashi Weerawansa pertaining to her alleged move to obtain a diplomatic passport after producing forged documents was taken up in court today.

Accordingly it was decided that the case will be heard on 02 May, regardless of whether or not the defence is ready. Colombo Chief Magistrate Alwis explained in open court that if such measures are not taken and if the case keeps getting postponed, it will be rather impossible to close the case definitively.