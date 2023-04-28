Anti-Terrorism Bill to be submitted in Parliament only after amendments

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa has stated that the Anti-Terrorism Bill would be submitted to Parliament only after making the necessary amendments.

Speaking in Parliament today (28 April), the Minister stated emphasised that the relevant Bill will be submitted only after all necessary amendments are made, adding that any interested parties could bring forth their opinions on the matter.

He further stated that these opinions may be brought forward in writing or that relevant matters pertaining to the Bill may be discussed.

Several external parties and human rights organisations have disapproved of the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill, claiming that the new Bill, which was published in a bid to replace the widely-criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), although improved, includes provisions that will facilitate abuse while also giving the President, the police and the military ‘broad powers’ to detain people without evidence.