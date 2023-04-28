Youth stabbed to death while receiving treatment at Apura Hospital

Youth stabbed to death while receiving treatment at Apura Hospital

April 28, 2023   07:05 pm

A 24-year-old was fatally attacked at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital in the early hours of today (28 April) over a personal dispute.

The deceased, identified as a resident of the Medawachchiya area, was admitted to the hospital last evening (27 April) after being attacked by a group of persons.

Early this morning, however, an unidentified individual had entered the ward in which the deceased had been receiving treatment and had inflicted serious injuries after stabbing his, the deceased’s, neck and leg.

The youth succumbed to his injuries despite having been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) immediately after the incident.

Further investigations into the death are being carried out by the police of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and the Anuradhapura and Medawachchiya Police.

