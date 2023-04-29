Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected

April 29, 2023   07:16 am

The Department of Meteorology has warned of a significant increase in afternoon thunderstorm activity today.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers are likely at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Hambantota districts during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-easterly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea (English)

Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea (English)

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations (English)

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations (English)

United Petroleum to announce commencement date of operations in Sri Lanka (English)

United Petroleum to announce commencement date of operations in Sri Lanka (English)

2021/2022 Presidential Environment Awards held at BMICH (English)

2021/2022 Presidential Environment Awards held at BMICH (English)

Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution on IMF agreement by majority votes

Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution on IMF agreement by majority votes

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations

If we divide SriLankans debt, each citizen has to pay nearly Rs. 32,000  COPE

If we divide SriLankans debt, each citizen has to pay nearly Rs. 32,000  COPE