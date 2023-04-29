Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected

The Department of Meteorology has warned of a significant increase in afternoon thunderstorm activity today.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers are likely at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Hambantota districts during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-easterly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.