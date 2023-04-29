New laws will be introduced to establish Sri Lanka as a green economy - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says it is not solely the responsibility of developing countries such as Sri Lanka to mitigate climate change in the world.

He emphasized that developed countries, which are the primary contributors to polluting the environment, should also contribute to the cause through funding.

Wickremesinghe made these remarks addressing the Presidential Environment Awards 2021- 2022 ceremony held on Friday (April 28) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

Speaking further, he noted that Sri Lanka intends to take the lead in ensuring that the developing economies receive the resources to mitigate climate change.

Further, Wickremesinghe acknowledged the need for new laws to establish Sri Lanka as a green economy. He announced that several new laws would be introduced in the coming years to address this issue.

At the ceremony, organized by the Central Environmental Authority, 90 individuals received awards under the main sectors of industries, businesses and projects, institutions, media, and society.

The Head of State presented the gold awards, and Environment Minister Mr Naseer Ahmed presented the President with a plaque.