37-year-old shot dead inside a house in Lunugamwehera

A man injured in a shooting incident in Lunugamwehera has succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital, the police say.

The 37-year-old was gunned down inside his house last night (April 28).

During preliminary investigations, the police uncovered that the perpetrator had opened fire at the victim from the outside when there was no power in the house.

The Lunugamwehera Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the gunman who fled the scene.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Lunugamwehera Hospital for the magisterial inquest and the postmortem.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately clear.