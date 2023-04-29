37-year-old shot dead inside a house in Lunugamwehera

37-year-old shot dead inside a house in Lunugamwehera

April 29, 2023   08:14 am

A man injured in a shooting incident in Lunugamwehera has succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital, the police say.

The 37-year-old was gunned down inside his house last night (April 28).

During preliminary investigations, the police uncovered that the perpetrator had opened fire at the victim from the outside when there was no power in the house.

The Lunugamwehera Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the gunman who fled the scene.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Lunugamwehera Hospital for the magisterial inquest and the postmortem.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately clear.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea (English)

Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea (English)

Sabry to attend Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors in South Korea (English)

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations (English)

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations (English)

United Petroleum to announce commencement date of operations in Sri Lanka (English)

United Petroleum to announce commencement date of operations in Sri Lanka (English)

2021/2022 Presidential Environment Awards held at BMICH (English)

2021/2022 Presidential Environment Awards held at BMICH (English)

Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution on IMF agreement by majority votes

Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution on IMF agreement by majority votes

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations

Chinese Ambassador meets Chief Prelates, discusses China-SL relations

If we divide SriLankans debt, each citizen has to pay nearly Rs. 32,000  COPE

If we divide SriLankans debt, each citizen has to pay nearly Rs. 32,000  COPE

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be submitted in Parliament only after amendments

Anti-Terrorism Bill to be submitted in Parliament only after amendments