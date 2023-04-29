Ten-hour water cut in several areas today

April 29, 2023   08:34 am

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas today (April 29), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the Kolonnawa Urban Council area; Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Ethul Kotte and Nawala areas; and the main road from Koswatta and Rajagiriya to Open University in Nawala and all connected byroads will be affected by the water cut, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 11.00 a.m. to 09.00 p.m.

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work on the main panel of the Kolonnawa Pumping Station.

