January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Youth stabbed to death while receiving treatment at Apura Hospital
- Second batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia
- Nearly 500,000 families should be removed from Samurdhi allowance COPA
- Justice Minister discusses safekeeping of abandoned infants
- Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected