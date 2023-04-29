Maximum retail price on eggs to be scrapped?

The government has mulled lifting the maximum retail price (MRP) imposed on eggs.

This proposal was taken up for discussion at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, with the participation of respective officials, egg producers and poultry farmers.

The meeting has been chaired by the Presidential Secretary and the secretaries to the Agriculture Ministry and Trade Ministry.

The egg producers and poultry farmers have pointed out that if steps are taken to remove the maximum retail price imposed on eggs, the prevailing shortage in the local market can be resolved just within 15 days.

In response, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has told them that he would consider submitting a proposal seeking the removal of MRP on eggs to the Cabinet of Ministers soon.