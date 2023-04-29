Concerns raised over nutrition rates of children under five

Sri Lanka has been ranked second amongst the most affected countries in the South Asian regions in terms of underweight children who are under five years of age.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Medical and Civil Rights Professional Association (MCPA) Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, as per a report issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) in 2022.

He further raised concerns that against such a backdrop, it has been revealed in Parliament that programmes implemented to improve the nutritional status of school children have also been disrupted owing to several factors.