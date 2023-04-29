Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France - Interpol confirms

The notorious criminal figure, Sinharage Saminda Silva alias ‘Ratmalane Kudu Anju’ has been arrested in France, Sri Lanka Police confirmed today.

‘Kudu Anju’ had been wanted for his involvement in multiple crimes and large-scale drug trafficking. He operated his drug syndicate while in hiding abroad.

The Interpol too had issued a Red Notice for the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’.

The INTERPOL informed the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’ to the Sri Lankan authorities, police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He was taken into custody by the French law enforcement authorities following a complaint filed by his wife over a personal dispute between the duo.