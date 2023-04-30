IUSF convenor brings to light results delay at Kelaniya University

Wasantha Mudalige, the convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), has disclosed that the Faculty of Computing and Technology at the University of Kelaniya has not issued results for 12 months, causing great distress to its students.

Mudalige revealed this when he appeared before the Select Committee of Parliament to make suitable recommendations for the expansion of higher education opportunities in Sri Lanka Chaired by Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe earlier this week.

The Select Committee of Parliament had summoned the Inter-University Students’ Federation to discuss existing concerns pertaining to higher education and to look into potential proposals and the way forward for the expansion of higher education opportunities.

While emphasizing that education should be a right and not a privilege, the IUSF convener pointed out that many students drop out of university as they cannot hold against the pressures arising due to the shortcomings within the higher education system.

Moreover, it was also revealed that the Faculty of Allied Health Science University of Peradeniya is yet to put forward the academic calendar and that the Sabaragamuwa University has yet to hold examinations.

Accordingly, the Committee decided to call for the Ministry of Higher Education, Vice Chancellors of all Universities, representatives of the Inter-University Students’ Federation and all other relevant parties to appear before the Committee in order to collectively discuss matters arising and a way forward.