IUSF convenor brings to light results delay at Kelaniya University

IUSF convenor brings to light results delay at Kelaniya University

April 29, 2023   11:33 pm

Wasantha Mudalige, the convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), has disclosed that the Faculty of Computing and Technology at the University of Kelaniya has not issued results for 12 months, causing great distress to its students.

Mudalige revealed this when he appeared before the Select Committee of Parliament to make suitable recommendations for the expansion of higher education opportunities in Sri Lanka Chaired by Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe earlier this week.

The Select Committee of Parliament had summoned the Inter-University Students’ Federation to discuss existing concerns pertaining to higher education and to look into potential proposals and the way forward for the expansion of higher education opportunities.

While emphasizing that education should be a right and not a privilege, the IUSF convener pointed out that many students drop out of university as they cannot hold against the pressures arising due to the shortcomings within the higher education system.

Moreover, it was also revealed that the Faculty of Allied Health Science University of Peradeniya is yet to put forward the academic calendar and that the Sabaragamuwa University has yet to hold examinations.

Accordingly, the Committee decided to call for the Ministry of Higher Education, Vice Chancellors of all Universities, representatives of the Inter-University Students’ Federation and all other relevant parties to appear before the Committee in order to collectively discuss matters arising and a way forward.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29