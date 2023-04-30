Group of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan return to the island

The 14 Sri Lankans, who were evacuated amidst the prevailing conflict situation in the Republic of Sudan, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport today (April 29).

They were received and warmly welcomed by Director-General of the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sisira Senavirathne, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Their evacuation was facilitated with the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the generous assistance of the Government of Saudi Arabia.

The Embassies of Sri Lanka in Riyadh and Cairo and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah have been working with the authorities of the Royal Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India to evacuate the Sri Lankans living in Khartoum who had sought safe evacuation.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Nairobi and the Sri Lanka Embassy in Muscat also extended assistance in the evacuation process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassured that it would continue to monitor the situation in the Republic of Sudan and remain ready to assist the Sri Lankan nationals who are still in the violence-hit country if and when a request is made for repatriation.