Group of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan return to the island

Group of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan return to the island

April 29, 2023   11:50 pm

The 14 Sri Lankans, who were evacuated amidst the prevailing conflict situation in the Republic of Sudan, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport today (April 29).

They were received and warmly welcomed by Director-General of the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sisira Senavirathne, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Their evacuation was facilitated with the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the generous assistance of the  Government of Saudi Arabia.

The Embassies of Sri Lanka in Riyadh and Cairo and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah have been working with the authorities of the Royal Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India to evacuate the Sri Lankans living in Khartoum who had sought safe evacuation.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Nairobi and the Sri Lanka Embassy in Muscat also extended assistance in the evacuation process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassured that it would continue to monitor the situation in the Republic of Sudan and remain ready to assist the Sri Lankan nationals who are still in the violence-hit country if and when a request is made for repatriation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29