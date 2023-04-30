Heavy showers expected in several provinces

April 30, 2023   07:43 am

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of evening thundershowers in most parts of the island during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00pm.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Hambanthota districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-easterly to southerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

