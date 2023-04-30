Qualified individuals should be given opportunity to receive higher education in private universities - UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that many individuals who are qualified to obtain higher education lose access to state universities.

Chairman of the commission Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunge stated that they should be given an opportunity to obtain higher education even through private universities.

Meanwhile, Prof. Amaratunge also mentioned that most of the schools that teach Advanced Level classes in Sri Lanka do not have the science stream, and also added that the regulation of private universities in the country is not sufficient.