Entry of vehicles to Horton Plains temporarily halted

April 30, 2023   12:04 pm

The entry of vehicles to Horton Plains has temporarily been halted, owing to an accident of a bus in which a family was travelling to visit Horton Plains, Officer-In-Charge of the Pattipola Police Station IP Anil Jayasinghe said.

A bus carrying a group of 20 individuals from the same family in the Settikulam area of Vavuniya to Nuwara Eliya had met with an accident last evening (April 29).

The accident had taken place due to a brake failure of the bus, while it was running on a steep slope on the way back back to Nuwara Eliya from a visit to the Horton Plains.

The bus had overturned on the main road after colliding with a mountain ridge nearby, the police said.

However, none of the individuals who were travelling in the bus have been injured in the accident, according to police.

IP Jayasinghe also mentioned that the bus, which overturned over the road, is being removed and that the traffic will be allowed to enter Horton Plains following the bus being removed.

