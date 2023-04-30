Stock of expired food items found in store at Maradana

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has seized a stock of expired artificial flavours used for flavouring food in a shop at Maradana Technical Junction.

The senior investigation officer who was in charge of the raid, B.S.U.P. Perera stated that both expired and non-expired food have been distributed at the relevant establishment.

The raid has been carried out by the CAA investigation officers in accordance with a complaint over storage of expired food items.

It has reportedly been observed that the stock of artificial flavours had expired in the years 2020 and 2021.

The investigations have revealed that the relevant expired flavours were used only in flavouring the food items but not to be sold in the shops.

Mr. Perera also emphasized that a case will be filed next week against the owner of the food store in question.