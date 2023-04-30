President inaugurates Women Plus Bazaar 2023

The ‘Women Plus Bazaar 2023’ exhibition organized for the first time with the aim of empowering Sri Lankan women was declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo today (30).

The exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Colombo, the Colombo Municipal Council, the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, and the National Crafts Council targeting tourists, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

More than 200 stalls of local handicraft manufacturers and female entrepreneurs made up the exhibition. Providing women entrepreneurs more space in the exhibition in order to increase their participation was significant.

The President who declared open the exhibition also visited the stalls and engaged in a cordial discussion with the manufacturers, the PMD said.

President Wickremesinghe instructed the State Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment Geetha Kumarasinghe to find a suitable building site for the construction of a trade center in the Galle area to sell such local handicrafts to local and foreign markets, it added.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Maged Mosleh, National Crafts Council Chairman Sampath Erahapola, Chairperson of the United National Party’s Lakvanitha Peramuna Shanthini Kongahage and representatives of foreign embassies and other officials were present on this occasion.