President inaugurates Women Plus Bazaar 2023

President inaugurates Women Plus Bazaar 2023

April 30, 2023   04:37 pm

The ‘Women Plus Bazaar 2023’ exhibition organized for the first time with the aim of empowering Sri Lankan women was declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo today (30).

The exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Colombo, the Colombo Municipal Council, the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, and the National Crafts Council targeting tourists, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

More than 200 stalls of local handicraft manufacturers and female entrepreneurs made up the exhibition. Providing women entrepreneurs more space in the exhibition in order to increase their participation was significant.

The President who declared open the exhibition also visited the stalls and engaged in a cordial discussion with the manufacturers, the PMD said.

President Wickremesinghe instructed the State Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment Geetha Kumarasinghe to find a suitable building site for the construction of a trade center in the Galle area to sell such local handicrafts to local and foreign markets, it added.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Maged Mosleh, National Crafts Council Chairman Sampath Erahapola, Chairperson of the United National Party’s Lakvanitha Peramuna Shanthini Kongahage and representatives of foreign embassies and other officials were present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

Agriculture Minister says eggs will be imported until shortage is resolved

Agriculture Minister says eggs will be imported until shortage is resolved

Sri Lanka's main political parties prepare for May Day celebrations and rallies in Colombo

Sri Lanka's main political parties prepare for May Day celebrations and rallies in Colombo

Police make a request from organizers of May Day rallies in Colombo

Police make a request from organizers of May Day rallies in Colombo

Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)