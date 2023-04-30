Maithripala says tabling IMF agreement in parliament creates unnecessary issues

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that obtaining financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is essential, and that he also ruled the country with the money received from the IMF during his tenure.

Speaking to the media in Kandy after meeting Malwathu Mahanayake Thero and the Anunayaka Thero, the former President mentioned that an unnecessary issue has arisen by tabling the IMF agreement in the parliament.

“I didn’t table those agreements in the parliament. Now, an unnecessary problem has arisen after tabling this in parliament.”

“President and the government can finalize the agreement after signing it with a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers”, he said.

“I think it may have been tabled in parliament for more democracy”.

Sirisena, who also commented on the Easter Sunday terror attack, stated that there are a number of instances where terrorist organizations had attacked the countries.

“More than fifty thousand died in an attack in the U.S. on September 11…Those terrorists are the same people who attacked Sri Lanka”.

He also expressed that even if some individuals are in a hurry, these issues cannot be resolved quickly in two days.

“Many countries took 10-15 years to resolve such issues. It has been only 3 years, here”, he added.