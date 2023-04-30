Fuel prices slashed

April 30, 2023   09:55 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) announced that it has reduced the fuel prices with effect from midnight today (April 30).

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 7 per litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 10, Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 and Super Diesel by Rs. 135 per litre.

Meanwhile the price of kerosene will remain unchanged, the CPC said.

The new prices are as follows;

Octane 92 petrol - Rs. 333
Octane 95 petrol - Rs. 365
Auto diesel - Rs. 310
Super diesel - Rs. 330

