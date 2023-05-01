Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

Lanka IOC has also reduced the prices of fuel with effect from today (May 01), in line with the fuel price revision announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) last night.

Accordingly, the price of Octane 92 petrol has been reduced by Rs. 7 to Rs. 333 per litre while Octane 95 petrol has been slashed by Rs. 10 to Rs. 365 per litre.

The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 15 and Super Diesel by Rs. 135 per litre. The new price of Auto Diesel is Rs. 310 per litre while Super Diesel is now Rs. 330 per litre.

Meanwhile the price of kerosene is to remain unchanged.