Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island

May 1, 2023   07:51 am

The Department of Meteorology says that atmospheric conditions are favorable for evening thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00pm.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

