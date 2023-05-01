Will not ignore the rights of working people in the name of any agreement  PM

May 1, 2023   08:46 am

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says that Sri Lanka today celebrates the Workers’ Day amidst the reminiscence of an unprecedented economic crisis in history, and that many countries in the world that faced such crises were rebuilt with the strength of the working people.

“Let us, as Sri Lankans, celebrate the 137th International Labour Day in a land with an immemorial history nourished by the blood and sweat of the working people,” he said in his May Day message.

“Today we celebrate the Workers’ Day amidst the reminiscence of an unprecedented economic crisis in history. Many countries in the world that faced such crises were rebuilt with the strength of the working people. We are also gifted with that huge asset.” 

He said that the farmers took the initiative to rebuild the country’s economy. “First, the farmers took the lead in making the country self-sufficient. Thus, there was a new awakening in every field. Therefore, on World labour Day, we resolve to strive for a better future than the one we were in.”

He added: “We will not ignore the rights of working people in the name of any agreement. Let’s move forward based on the decisions made through a tripartite discourse of government, employer, and employee.”

“We have rendered many victories to the working people of our country. On this World Day of the Workers, let’s make the country a growing economy based on those victories, reverse the efforts of conspiratorial forces, safeguard the hard won rights and build our motherland.”

 

