Duty-free allowance for expatriate workers increased from today

The increase of duty-free allowance given to expatriate workers at the airport will be in effect from today (May 01), the Ministry of Labour & Foreign Employment says.

Earlier, a memorandum presented by Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara to the cabinet of ministers seeking their approval to increase the duty-free allowance given to expatriate workers at the airport had been green-lighted. Accordingly, the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment took measures to issue the relevant circular.

As per this circular, expatriate workers who legally send money to Sri Lanka through the banking system are eligible to receive an increased duty-free allowance.

The amount of money sent through the banking system from May 01, 2022, will be taken into account and this concession will be given under five categories.

Migrant workers who have sent between USD 2,400 - USD 4,799 will get an additional duty-free allowance of 600 USD and workers who have remitted between USD 4,800 - USD 7,199 will get an additional allowance of USD 960.

Meanwhile, the expatriate workers who have sent between USD 7,200 - USD 11,999 will receive an additional duty-free allowance of USD 1,440, while those who have remitted between USD 12,000 - USD 23,999 can get USD 2,400. The migrant workers who have sent USD 24,000 or more can get an additional USD 4,800 duty-free allowance.

The facility is available through a mobile application operated by the Central Bank, and by registering through this app, it is possible to get an additional duty-free allowance based on the amount of dollars they have sent to the country, according to the ministry.