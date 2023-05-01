Three-wheeler fares will not be revised  trade unions

May 1, 2023   11:31 am

The All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ Association says that although the fuel prices were slashed, any revisions will not be made to the three-wheeler fares.

Speaking to the media this morning (May 01), the Chairman of the association Lalith Dharmasena stated that reducing the price of petrol by a mere Rs. 7 is not enough to reduce the three-wheeler fares.

“This reduction of Rs. 7 was not a relief but a discomfort. The government is reducing the burden of the capitalists.”

Dharmasena also alleged that the required amounts of fuel are not received even if they paid money. 

“Therefore, it is okay not to reduce that Rs. 07”.

“Ask the government to provide the sufficient amount of petrol to the three-wheeler drivers who operate for hire.”

“The fares will not be reduced for any reason”, he stressed.

