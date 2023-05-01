Veteran actor G.R. Perera passes away

Veteran actor G.R. Perera passes away

May 1, 2023   12:04 pm

Veteran actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre, and television G.R. Perera has passed away at the age of 83.

Galhenage Rathnapala Perera, born on 13 November 1939, has acted in more than 600 television serials, with a career spanning over five decades.

G.R. Perera, who started his film career with the 1971 film ‘Welikathara’ directed by D.B. Nihalsinghe with a minor role, first appeared in a major role in his second film of the career, ‘Kalu Diya Dahara’ directed by Manik Sandarasagara.
 
His maiden television acting role came through the serial ‘Thunkal Sihinaya’ directed by Tissa Abeysekara. His role “Malakada Bass” in the serial ‘Doo Daruwo’ was the turning point of his teledrama career. 

He has also acted in six foreign films which include three Indian, two American, and one German film.

In 1980, he won a critics award for the role in the movie ‘Karumakkarayo’. In 2007, Perera also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the role in the teleplay ‘Chakrayudaya’. 

He has once won the award for acting in the most number of teledramas at Raigam Tele’es.

Perera, who had been ill for a long period, had passed away today at his home, family sources said.

G.R. Perera was 83 years old at the time of his passing. The arrangements of his final rites will be announced later, family sources said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)

Met Dept forecasts evening thundershowers to continue in next few days

Met Dept forecasts evening thundershowers to continue in next few days

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

Maithripala Sirisena says tabling IMF agreement in parliament has created unnecessary issues

Maithripala Sirisena says tabling IMF agreement in parliament has created unnecessary issues

The true owners of International Workers' Day...

The true owners of International Workers' Day...

Sri Lanka's political parties and trade unions prepare for tomorrow's May Day events

Sri Lanka's political parties and trade unions prepare for tomorrow's May Day events

Health officials caution as spread of Leptospirosis spikes in Southern Province

Health officials caution as spread of Leptospirosis spikes in Southern Province