Police to tow away vehicles parked blocking roads today

Police to tow away vehicles parked blocking roads today

May 1, 2023   02:00 pm

Sri Lanka Police informs the general public that they will take action to tow away the vehicles that are parked carelessly by the people coming to attend the May Day rallies, in a manner that blocks the roads.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa expressed that legal actions will also be taken in this regard.

“Don’t park the vehicles on the pavements and in a manner that blocks the road. Traffic police officers have been deployed to tow away the vehicles which are parked by blocking the road.”

SSP Thalduwa also mentioned that in such a case, the vehicle owners will have to pay the relevant costs as well as be punished in accordance with the law.

“Car parks have been reserved for each rally. The organizers should inform the drivers attending the rallies regarding the parking lots. If this is done, the public will not undergo inconveniences, and we can also reduce traffic congestion”, he said.

Around 3,500 police officers have been deployed in the areas of Colombo and Kandy where May Day rallies of major political parties and Trade Unions are being held.

The police media spokesman further emphasized that the inconvenience to the general public can be reduced by travelling avoiding the roads and the areas where meetings and rallies are held.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)

Met Dept forecasts evening thundershowers to continue in next few days

Met Dept forecasts evening thundershowers to continue in next few days

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30