Police to tow away vehicles parked blocking roads today

Sri Lanka Police informs the general public that they will take action to tow away the vehicles that are parked carelessly by the people coming to attend the May Day rallies, in a manner that blocks the roads.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa expressed that legal actions will also be taken in this regard.

“Don’t park the vehicles on the pavements and in a manner that blocks the road. Traffic police officers have been deployed to tow away the vehicles which are parked by blocking the road.”

SSP Thalduwa also mentioned that in such a case, the vehicle owners will have to pay the relevant costs as well as be punished in accordance with the law.

“Car parks have been reserved for each rally. The organizers should inform the drivers attending the rallies regarding the parking lots. If this is done, the public will not undergo inconveniences, and we can also reduce traffic congestion”, he said.

Around 3,500 police officers have been deployed in the areas of Colombo and Kandy where May Day rallies of major political parties and Trade Unions are being held.

The police media spokesman further emphasized that the inconvenience to the general public can be reduced by travelling avoiding the roads and the areas where meetings and rallies are held.