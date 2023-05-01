The Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s (SJB) May Day parade commenced near the P.D. Sirisena playground in Maligawatte, this afternoon (May 01).

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also joined the parade from near the Elphinstone Theatre in Maradana.

The SJB’s May Day rally themed “Struggle at the workplace for the victory of the motherland” is going on to be held at the E.A. Gunasinghe playground in Borella, after the May Day parade led by party leader Premadasa reaches the location.