SJBs May Day parade heads to Borella

SJBs May Day parade heads to Borella

May 1, 2023   03:38 pm

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s (SJB) May Day parade commenced near the P.D. Sirisena playground in Maligawatte, this afternoon (May 01).

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also joined the parade from near the Elphinstone Theatre in Maradana.

The SJB’s May Day rally themed “Struggle at the workplace for the victory of the motherland” is going on to be held at the E.A. Gunasinghe playground in Borella, after the May Day parade led by party leader Premadasa reaches the location.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

30th death anniversary of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa commemorated

30th death anniversary of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa commemorated

Akila makes bold prediction about President Ranil at UNP's May Day rally

Akila makes bold prediction about President Ranil at UNP's May Day rally

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)

80 SriLankan Airlines flights flying out of India every week - Tourism Minister (English)