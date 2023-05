This year’s May Day parade of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) commenced from near the BRC Grounds in Colombo, a short while ago.

The party’s rally has been organized in front of the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

The JVP’s May Day rally will commence under the patronage of the party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, after the parade reaches near the Viharamahadevi Park.