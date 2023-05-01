Indian High Commission warns of fake Indian e-Visa websites

Indian High Commission warns of fake Indian e-Visa websites

May 1, 2023   06:08 pm

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has issued a special advisory notifying the general public regarding several fraudulent websites claiming to provide Indian e-Visa. 

Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission in Colombo states that it has been noticed that some fake / fraudulent web URLs are offering Indian e-Visa. 

Therefore, applicants are advised not to use these fake URLs for obtaining Indian e-Visa, the Indian mission said. 

The relevant list of fraudulent websites is as follows:

Fake URLs List by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

Ceypetco and Lanka IOC reduce fuel prices; CPC releases details of costs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.01

30th death anniversary of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa commemorated

30th death anniversary of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa commemorated

Akila makes bold prediction about President Ranil at UNP's May Day rally

Akila makes bold prediction about President Ranil at UNP's May Day rally

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

State Minister of Finance says Inland Revenue Dept. has exceeded target for first quarter

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Sri Lanka's political parties all set to celebrate International Workers' Day

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)

Govt says taking efforts to improve Sri Lanka's interest rates by 3rd quarter (English)