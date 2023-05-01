Indian High Commission warns of fake Indian e-Visa websites

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has issued a special advisory notifying the general public regarding several fraudulent websites claiming to provide Indian e-Visa.

Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission in Colombo states that it has been noticed that some fake / fraudulent web URLs are offering Indian e-Visa.

Therefore, applicants are advised not to use these fake URLs for obtaining Indian e-Visa, the Indian mission said.

The relevant list of fraudulent websites is as follows:

Fake URLs List by Adaderana Online on Scribd