Indian High Commission warns of fake Indian e-Visa websites
May 1, 2023 06:08 pm
The Indian High Commission in Colombo has issued a special advisory notifying the general public regarding several fraudulent websites claiming to provide Indian e-Visa.
Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission in Colombo states that it has been noticed that some fake / fraudulent web URLs are offering Indian e-Visa.
Therefore, applicants are advised not to use these fake URLs for obtaining Indian e-Visa, the Indian mission said.
The relevant list of fraudulent websites is as follows:
Fake URLs List by Adaderana Online on Scribd