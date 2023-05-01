Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that no other political party or individual will succeed in winning any of the next elections or establish a government in Sri Lanka, without the leadership or support of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Speaking during the SLFP’s May Day rally in Kandy today (May 01), he said that they as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party will “no longer go behind” anyone and that if anyone wants to “they have to come to us and form an alliance.”

He conceded that they had made a mistake ahead of the Local Government election as, “a giant of a party such as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party had reached an agreement with a party that no one knows about to contest under their symbol.”

“But lucky for us all, it has come to appoint that that election will not be held,” the SLFP leader said, adding that he believes it is actually a blessing in disguise.