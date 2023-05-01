8 including 3 women injured in shooting incident near Colombo Harbour

8 including 3 women injured in shooting incident near Colombo Harbour

May 1, 2023   11:00 pm

Eight persons including three women have been injured and hospitalized following a shooting carried out by a security guard near Gate No. 06 of the Colombo Harbour. 

Police said that the shooting has been carried out by a private security officer at the Colombo Harbour and that the injured persons are residents of Bloemendhal Street in Colombo. 

According to police, a tense situation had ensued with the arrival of an angry mob at the location after the security officer had prevented two persons from stealing iron from the site.

Subsequently one individual had allegedly attempted to grab the firearm from one of the security officers, prompting another security officer to open fire, police said.

Police have launched further investigations into the incident. 

