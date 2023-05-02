Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara, Mannar and Jaffna districts.

A few showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.