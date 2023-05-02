Student critically injured in clash during school big match in Kalutara

Student critically injured in clash during school big match in Kalutara

May 2, 2023   11:30 am

A student has been hospitalized owing to critical injuries following a clash which broke out among school students following a limited overs cricket match between two schools in Kalutara.

Police stated that the conflict has arisen following the “13th Battle of the Mangosteens” which was held between Tissa National College in Kalutara and Kalutara Maha Vidyalaya at the Surrey Grounds in Maggona on Sunday (April 30).

Kalutara Maha Vidyalaya had won the match, and later the conflict arose when a group of students from the Kalutara Tissa National College, who were watching the match, had jumped onto the field and tried to take the wicket stumps.

There, the Vice Captain of the Kalutara Tissa National College cricket team had been critically injured after being assaulted with a cricket bat, the police said.

He is currently receiving treatments in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kalutara Teaching Hospital, and will be transferred to the Colombo National Hospital as he is scheduled to undergo a special surgery due to injuries to his head, hospital sources said.

Payagala Police is conducting a special investigation regarding the incident.

Ada Derana reporter said that a person had also attacked the Officer-In-Charge of the anti-corruption division of the Payagala police station, who had attempted to intervene to control the situation.

