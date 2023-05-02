Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow

May 2, 2023   11:37 am

The prices of Litro domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders are set to be further reduced tomorrow (03 May). 

Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka, Muditha Peiris announced this while speaking at a press conference this morning (02 May). 

Accordingly, he noted that the price of the 12.5kg gas cylinder is expected to be reduced by around Rs. 100, while the prices of other cylinders will also be reduced proportionately. 

The price reduction is expected to be effective from midnight tomorrow (May 3), Peiris said, adding that the exact amount by which the prices of respective gas cylinders will be reduced will be officially announced.

