FUTA still awaiting date for meeting with President

May 2, 2023   11:53 am

A date for the discussion between the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to be decided on today (02 May).

Speaking on the matter, FUTA media spokesman Senior Lecturer Charudatta Ilangasinghe stated that the Presidential Secretariat had notified the trade union that they will be told of a date for their discussion with the Head of State today.

Accordingly, he assured that the FUTA intend on participating in  the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination answer sheet evaluation following the discussion.

On 26 April, the FUTA requested the President to schedule an urgent meeting to discuss the issues that prompted them to resort to, and prolong, their trade union action.

“Even though FUTA’s legitimate demands to address the unjust and arbitrary new tax regulations have not been met, FUTA has decided to immediately suspend its boycott of the GCE A/L evaluation process as a humanitarian gesture to alleviate the problems faced by students, their parents, and the national education system in general, which have been exacerbated by the delay in marking GCE A/L answer scripts,” a letter sent by the union addressed to the President read.

