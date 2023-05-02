Murder suspect arrested while receiving treatment after consuming poison

Police have arrested the suspect in relation to the murder of the former Vice Chairman of the Katana Pradeshiya Sabha, while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Warakapola Hospital.

He has allegedly attempted to take his own life by consuming poison, following the murder, the police said.

Former vice chairman of Katana Pradeshiya Sabha, Peter Hapuarachchi was found murdered inside a security cabin at an estate owned by him in Wanathawilluwa on April 29.

Police investigations had uncovered that the caretaker couple of the estate were missing following the incident.

Accordingly, several police teams had been deployed to arrest the suspects.

Later, it has been confirmed that the caretaker is a resident of the Niyadurupola area of Warakapola, based on information received by the police.

In a joint investigation with the Warakapola Police, Wanathawilluwa Police have later identified that the individual named Ravindra Dharmasiri, who had been admitted to the Warakapola Hospital on April 29 after consuming poison, is the suspect wanted in relation to the homicide.

Wanathawilluwa Police had arrested the suspect yesterday (May 01) and referred him for medical treatment under police security.

The woman who was reported missing following the murder has also been arrested by the police.