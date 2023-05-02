Petition filed by Vedda chief fixed for hearing

Petition filed by Vedda chief fixed for hearing

May 2, 2023   01:58 pm

A writ petition filed by the chief of the Vedda community, Uruwarige Wannila Aththo has been fixed for hearing for hearing on September 08, 2023 by the Court of Appeal.

The petition has been filed against the Mahaweli Authority’s decision to deforest their traditional homelands in the Rambakan Oya area and hand them over to private companies for various cultivation purposes.

The relevant petition was taken up before a bench of judges consisting of justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola today (02).

The petitioning Vedda chief alleges that the Mahaweli Authority has decided to subject his traditional homeland in the Rambakan Oya area to deforestation and to give away the relevant land to private companies for maize cultivation.

The petitioner seeks an order to annul the relevant decision of the Mahaweli Authority, claiming that this act causes severe injustice to his community.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.02

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President expects to reach agreement this year to solve Sri Lanka's ethnic issue (English)

President expects to reach agreement this year to solve Sri Lanka's ethnic issue (English)

May Day rally of SLPP commences in Borella (English)

May Day rally of SLPP commences in Borella (English)

Workers played crucial role in supporting country during severe economic collapse - President (English)

Workers played crucial role in supporting country during severe economic collapse - President (English)

Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices (English)

Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices (English)

SJB's May Day parade heads to Borella (English)

SJB's May Day parade heads to Borella (English)

Make 2048 the year of development in Sri Lanka - President at UNP May Day rally

Make 2048 the year of development in Sri Lanka - President at UNP May Day rally