Petition filed by Vedda chief fixed for hearing

A writ petition filed by the chief of the Vedda community, Uruwarige Wannila Aththo has been fixed for hearing for hearing on September 08, 2023 by the Court of Appeal.

The petition has been filed against the Mahaweli Authority’s decision to deforest their traditional homelands in the Rambakan Oya area and hand them over to private companies for various cultivation purposes.

The relevant petition was taken up before a bench of judges consisting of justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola today (02).

The petitioning Vedda chief alleges that the Mahaweli Authority has decided to subject his traditional homeland in the Rambakan Oya area to deforestation and to give away the relevant land to private companies for maize cultivation.

The petitioner seeks an order to annul the relevant decision of the Mahaweli Authority, claiming that this act causes severe injustice to his community.